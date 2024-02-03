Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

