Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:EVF opened at $6.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
