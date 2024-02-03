Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.