Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EVG opened at $10.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
