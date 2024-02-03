Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:EVG opened at $10.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

