Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.