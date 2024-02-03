Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVT opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 56.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

