Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ETB stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
