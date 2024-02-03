Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

