Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ETV stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
