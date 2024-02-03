Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETV stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

