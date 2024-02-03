EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

