Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Edison International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $66.87 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

