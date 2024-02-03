Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.12. 1,005,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,698. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $501.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

