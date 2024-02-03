ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,927.97

ELIS (XLS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $5.73 million and $9,927.97 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0287132 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,304.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

