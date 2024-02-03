Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (ELMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Elmer Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

ELMA opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Elmer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Elmer Bancorp Company Profile

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various business and personal banking products and services. It provides checking, money market, savings, NOW, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, term loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

