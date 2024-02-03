Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.05

Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 4862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Emerald Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.43.

About Emerald Bioscience

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

