Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.30. 5,092,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

