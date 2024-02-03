Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.19

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 461006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

