ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Up 0.1%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.16. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

ENEOS Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.70.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.54 billion for the quarter.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

