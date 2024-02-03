Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

