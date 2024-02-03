Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.40.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of C$382.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.3487544 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

