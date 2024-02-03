Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

NYSE:CP opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

