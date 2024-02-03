Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $281,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

