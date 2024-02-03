Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:URE opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$715.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$115,297.56. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$115,297.56. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$151,574.26. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $640,943. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.