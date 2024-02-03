Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,367 shares of company stock worth $967,551. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

