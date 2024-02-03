Equity Investment Corp Sells 84,484 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,484 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $49,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $84.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,202,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,867. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $481.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.30.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

