Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.