Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 26.9%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 4,026,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,400,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.
