ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.