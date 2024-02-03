Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 104,576 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN opened at $17.72 on Friday. Euronav NV has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

