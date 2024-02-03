Euronav’s (EURN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Euronav Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Euronav has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Euronav by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 848,897 shares during the period.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

