Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

