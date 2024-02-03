Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

EXC opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Exelon by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

