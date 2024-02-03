Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

