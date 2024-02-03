Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $297.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.47. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

