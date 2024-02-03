Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

