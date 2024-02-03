Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

