Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,605 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

