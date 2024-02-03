Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.