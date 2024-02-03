Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

