Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $188.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

