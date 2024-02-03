Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

