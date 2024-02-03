Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.