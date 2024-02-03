Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,538 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

