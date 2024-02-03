Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,304 ($42.00) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,144.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,898.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,370 ($42.84). The company has a market capitalization of £30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

