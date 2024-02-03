Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Experian plc (LON:EXPNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.87).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.61) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.15) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPN

Insider Activity at Experian

In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.58), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,177,750.72). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Experian Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,304 ($42.00) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,144.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,898.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,370 ($42.84). The company has a market capitalization of £30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Experian

(Get Free Report

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.