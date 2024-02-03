Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

