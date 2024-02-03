EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) vs. Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Critical Comparison

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Savers Value Village’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $1.05 billion 0.52 $38.46 million $0.63 15.97 Savers Value Village $1.48 billion 2.09 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.8% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EZCORP and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 4.62% 10.52% 5.32% Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EZCORP and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than EZCORP.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats EZCORP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

