F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $179.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5 will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.