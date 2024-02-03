FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $486.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average of $445.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

