Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 308,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 175,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 7.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.