Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 308,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 175,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

