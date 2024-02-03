Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 121,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 44,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fathom by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

