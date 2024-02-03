Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 0.74% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $54,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. 519,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,185. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.