Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 1-Year High at $391.42

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $391.42 and last traded at $389.45, with a volume of 1601038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RACE

Ferrari Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.62.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.