Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 192 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.75.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $323.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average of $292.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

